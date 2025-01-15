Beyonce Fans Allegedly Find Concert Info After Scrapped Announcement

Maybe they're onto something?

Beyonce fans have been on a rollercoaster of emotions over the last two weeks. They got to watch as Queen Bey destroyed the NFL Halftime Show stage on Christmas Day. The singer then teased that a big announcement was coming on February 14. Unfortunately, tragedy intervened. California wildfires spread and Beyonce decided to postpone the announcement as a result. Once Tuesday came around, though, a few fans began to spot concert notifications on their phones. Now, there's a theory that Bey is planning a show in Chicago.

A Beyhive contributor named Lori Goodwin claimed that the announcement is a concert. She claimed she signed up for a site that provided local updates on user's favorite artists. The announcement was pushed back, but Goodwin theorizes that the site forgot to turn off notifications after the delay." They [must've] had this scheduled and didn't turn it off," she wrote. Lori Goodwin went on to speculate that the show in the Windy City will likely be connected to a tour. "Since it's Soldier Field it will be a tour," she explained. "Because it's a stadium!."

Beyonce Fans Suspect A World Tour Is Incoming

Goodwin wasn't the only one who claims to have received this notification. Other Beyonce fans flocked to social media to confirm they got something similar. Some lamented the delay due to the wildfires, and others were thankful they had more time to purchase tickets. Beyonce has not addressed the rumor that she is going on tour. There has, however, been lots of anticipation for her to go on the road with her new album, Cowboy Carter. The aforementioned Christmas Day show was the first time Beyonce played a lot of the album's songs live. Fans want more.