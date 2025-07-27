billions club spotify

News
Music
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti's "Timeless" Enters The Billions Club On Spotify
The Weeknd extends his lead for the most Spotify songs with over one billion streams, adding #28 to the list with "Timeless."
By
Devin Morton
July 27, 2025
685 Views