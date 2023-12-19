H00DBYAIR
How Many Kids Does Playboi Carti Have?
Playboi Carti recently revealed that he has a daughter on his new single.
Axl Banks
Dec 21, 2023
Playboi Carti's "H00DBYAIR" Single Helps Usher In His Next Era
Carti is making good on his promise to feed his fans this holiday season.
Hayley Hynes
Dec 19, 2023
