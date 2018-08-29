tallahassee
- AnticsKodak Black Addresses Florida Shooting: "Leave Me Alone"Kodak Black says his shooting incident in Florida was "just some little bullsh*t".By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDiddy, DJ Khaled, Quavo & More Perform At Andrew Gillum's Florida Voting RallyTiffany Haddish even joined the hip-hop crew in bringing more attention to voters.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyTallahassee Yoga Studio Shooting Leaves Several Injured & 3 Dead: ReportThe gunman took his own life. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsT-Pain Unloads From The Vault With "Everything Must Go (Vol. 2)"T-Pain's new collection includes Bow Wow, Severe, and MJG.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDonald Trump Struck With Clapback By Florida Governor Candidate: "@ Me Next Time"The president tried it.By Zaynab