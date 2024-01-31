SpaceGhostPurrp Releases Three Tracks For "BLACK STORM" EP

Exactly one week ago, we covered a SpaceGhostPurrp track that was floating around the YouTube circle. The song was called "BLITZ GANG" and it sounded like a start for a new song that needed lots of polishing. However, his fans were messing with it big time and they were theorizing it would be a part of a project. The title being thrown around is Mar Dragon 2

However, SpaceGhostPurrp has not yet confirmed any of that information in the slightest. If this is true at some point, he will be following up on two projects in 2023. Those are BLVCKLVND Rvdix 66.6 (Remastered) and Dark Angels, a compilation of sorts. But, in the meantime, we have something totally new coming from the Soundcloud world.

Listen To BLACK STORM By SpaceGhostPurrp

https://soundcloud.com/spaceghostarchive/sets/black-storm?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

SpaceGhostPurrp is bringing fans a new three-track EP called BLACK STORM. It is also available on YouTube, however, the songs bleed into each other and it is hard to tell when each track starts. Additionally, these songs are also very low in sound quality with the mixing being the biggest offender. Out of the three though, the best one might be the second song. If you want to give it a listen the link is up above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, BLACK STORM, by SpaceGhostPurrp? Do you think this is a demo or a finished product? Is he a legend in the cloud/trap rap scene, why or why not? Are you still excited about the rumored upcoming mixtape, Mar Dragon 2? Which track is your favorite from the bunch and why?

BLACK STORM Tracklist:

Black Storm She tryna nat just to look out da passenger seat window in n****s scats Stop Dat Rat S***

