Stay Here 4 Life - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Brent Faiyaz

Don't Be Dumb is officially here, and A$AP Rocky is clearly cooking with this new album. There are some big features here, and one of the first on the album comes in the form of Brent Faiyaz on the song "Stay Here 4 Life." This is one of those songs that is immediately going to get some play from fans. After all, who doesn't want to hear Brent sing his heart out? He sounds phenomenal on this song, and the chemistry with Rocky is as solid as ever. There are some interesting elements here, especially when you consider the griminess of the previous tracks. We also get a cool beat switch at the end, which brings it all together.