Stay Here 4 Life - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Brent Faiyaz

BY Alexander Cole
A$AP Rocky is back with his new album "Don't Be Dumb," which includes the fifth song on the tracklist, "Stay Here."

Don't Be Dumb is officially here, and A$AP Rocky is clearly cooking with this new album. There are some big features here, and one of the first on the album comes in the form of Brent Faiyaz on the song "Stay Here 4 Life." This is one of those songs that is immediately going to get some play from fans. After all, who doesn't want to hear Brent sing his heart out? He sounds phenomenal on this song, and the chemistry with Rocky is as solid as ever. There are some interesting elements here, especially when you consider the griminess of the previous tracks. We also get a cool beat switch at the end, which brings it all together.

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Don't Be Dumb

Quotable Lyrics from Stay Here 4 Life

Look at the sky
I wish that I could stay here for life
I wish that I could stay here
Baby, look at the sky

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
