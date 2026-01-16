Order Of Protection - Song by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky has finally arrived with his new album Don't Be Dumb, which is certainly going to be among the biggest releases of the entire year. The album just dropped, and right now, we are highlighting the intro track, "Order of Protection." Quite frankly, this is a great way to start off the album. The production here is brooding, and Rocky sounds like he has a lot to say. His flow is fantastic on the track, and with the instrumental taking you in all sorts of different directions, it is clear that Rocky means a whole lot of business right now. If you're just diving into the album, you'll be listening along with us.
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb
Quotable Lyrics from Order Of Protection
It's been a lil' while since I been in the league
A couple lil' trials, couple of leaks
Still in the field like I'm runnin' in cleats
Last time I checked, we still in the lead