Order Of Protection - Song by A$AP Rocky

"Order of Protection" is the intro track on A$AP Rocky's new album "Don't Be Dumb," which released on January 16th, 2026.

A$AP Rocky has finally arrived with his new album Don't Be Dumb , which is certainly going to be among the biggest releases of the entire year. The album just dropped, and right now, we are highlighting the intro track, "Order of Protection." Quite frankly, this is a great way to start off the album. The production here is brooding, and Rocky sounds like he has a lot to say. His flow is fantastic on the track, and with the instrumental taking you in all sorts of different directions, it is clear that Rocky means a whole lot of business right now. If you're just diving into the album, you'll be listening along with us.

