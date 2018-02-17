evicted
- TVLamar Odom Sends A Hopeful Message To Khloé Kardashian As He Exits "Celebrity Big Brother"Lamar's time in the "Celebrity Big Brother" house was short-lived, but certainly memorable.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsAntonio Brown Films Baby Mama Dispute, Throws "Bag Of Dicks"Brown has been trying to get Chelsie Kyriss evicted from his home.By Alexander Cole
- GossipJuelz Santana's Wife Agrees To Leave Home Due To $40K Back Rent: ReportPrayers up for Kimbella and the fam. By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slaves Provide Update In New VideoJoycelyn Savage & Azriel Clary have not been evicted.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRick Ross' Baby Mama Evicted From Store After Failing To Pay RentLastonia Leviston reportedly refused to pay rent for her store.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTamar Braxton's Estranged Husband Gets Evicted From Calabasas PenthouseTamar Braxton's soon-to-be-ex Vince Herbert was given his marching orders by an LA County judge.By Devin Ch
- MusicAugust Alsina Reportedly Getting Evicted From His Bell Canyon MansionAugust Alsina may have to find himself a new home.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentStrip Club Where Blac Chyna Came Up Gets Shut DownOr is it?By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicR. Kelly Reportedly Evicted From His Alleged “Sex-Cult” MansionR. Kelly is reportedly getting kicked out of his alleged "sex-cult" mansion after not paying rent.By Kevin Goddard