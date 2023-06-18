When Cardi B’s name gets caught up in hip-hop drama, it’s most often affiliated with her contemporaries, such as Nicki Minaj. Of course, she has had her share of issues with male artists too, including 6ix9ine. Years ago it was speculated that the “GOOBA” artist named Cardi as a member of the Nine Trey Bloods. At the time, he was working with police as an informant. The Grammy Award winner’s team has since shut down those allegations. Still, 6ix9ine has been known to throw shade at his fellow New Yorker in more recent years.

Back in February 2021, the embattled star publicly dissed Cardi, and while he was dating his ex-girlfriend, Jade, their feud only became more intense. During a new interview on the Alofoke Radio Show, 6ix9ine admitted that his last relationship is what caused a major wedge between him and the 30-year-old. More recently, the controversial artist has been spending time with Yailin Hablan, who appeared alongside him in the sit-down. The entire conversation was recorded in Spanish, but everyone in the room’s passion and good humour still shines through. According to 6ix9ine’s new girl, both of them are supporters of Cardi now.

Read More: 6ix9ine Bounces Back From Gym Beatdown With “WAPAE” Single Feat. Angel Dior, Lenier, And Bullin 47

6ix9ine Reflects on His Feud with Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Elsewhere on camera, the multi-talent spoke about the surprise album he dropped this past New Music Friday (June 16). It seems 6ix9ine is venturing away from his rap roots (especially after being outcast by the genre for his aforementioned snitching) and is instead leaning into the reggaeton market, who have been seriously enjoying his latest body of work.

In other news, Cardi B has been busy focusing on preparing for her highly anticipated sophomore album to drop. To ensure her physique is as camera-looking as always the mother of two underwent another round of laser hair removal last week, which she candidly documented for her IG followers. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Cardi B Undergoes Full-Body Laser Hair Removal: “I Told Y’all, I’m A Hairy B**ch”

[Via]