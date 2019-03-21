dreads
- MusicSexyy Red Roasts Fans' "Lowercase" DreadsSexyy Red is not impressed.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Admits He Might "Go Bald" After Being Roasted By Joyner LucasSnoop Dogg says that he might have to "go bald" after getting trolled by Joyner Lucas.By Cole Blake
- MusicJustin Bieber’s Dreads Are The Center Of Attention In 21 Savage’s New Post21 Savage shared a behind-the-scenes picture of him alongside DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber, and fans are once again blown away by JB's new hair style.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsJustin Bieber Clowned After Debuting New DreadlocksJustin Bieber is being called out for cultural appropriation after debuting his new dreadlocks.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJay-Z Shows Off Dreadlocks & Reps Nipsey Hussle In New PhotosJay-Z just dropped a new song featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.By hnhh
- Gram2 Chainz Chops Off Signature Dreadlocks Ahead Of His Future Collab Dropping Friday2 Chainz says goodbye to his locs.By Lynn S.
- GramGucci Mane's Jamaican Dreads Have A$AP Rocky In TearsGucci Mane needs to bring this hat home with him.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsG-Eazy Rocked "Chino XL Braids" In Regrettable Throwback PictureThe Bay Area Greaser unleashed. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsChief Keef Seemingly Cuts His Dreads Off But Fans Aren't Buying ItLil Tecca and others all want proof.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDenzel Curry Shaves His Signature Dreads"NEW CHARACTER UNLOCKED." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Jon Empathizes With Wrestler Whose Dreadlocks Got The Chop"So, for this guy to be blatantly racist and now claim he can't get work, well, too bad"By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shows New Hairstyle After Cutting Off His DreadsLil Uzi Vert's new look is unique.By Alex Zidel