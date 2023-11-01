Russell Wilson And Future Jr Post Up At Nuggets Game

Russell Wilson took his stepson, Future Jr., to a Nuggets game this week. They were all smiles as Wilson posted a picture of the pair to social media. "The Best Times. Father Son time! Best Recovery Ever," Wilson added as a caption. Future Jr is the son of Future and Wilson's wife Ciara. However, it's always been clear that Wilson doesn't view the kid any differently from his biological children.

It's been a big week for Wilson elsewhere. The Wilson-led Broncos won their second game in a row, taking their season record to 3-5. However, they also snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Chiefs, whom they beat 24-9. Without Taylor Swift in the stands, the Chiefs were unable to get anything going on offense, with Patrick Mahomes throwing two interceptions. Wilson threw for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Nuggets Host Hilarious Costume Contest

The day after their Wilson-attended win over the Jazz, the Nuggets were on their way to Minnesota for a road game. With the trip coinciding with Halloween, a number of the team decided to dress up for the flight. Deandre Jordan went all-in, rocking up to the airport blasting "Bad Blood" and dressed as Taylor Swift. Jordan's costume was simple - a Chiefs letter jacket and a blonde wing. However, the visuals were absolutely fantastic. Several other members of the team also dressed up ahead of their flight to Minnesota. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was Michael Myers, Aaron Gordon was a pirate (guessing Robin Hood would be too on the nose), and Reggie Jackson came in one of those inflatable dinosaur suits. Even coach Mike Malone got on board, showing up to the flight as a championship-winning gorilla. The most notable costume absence was of course Nikola Jokić, who refused to dress up and told reporters he had no plans on getting into costume.

The Nuggets have begun their title defense 4-0, dispatching the Lakers, Grizzlies, Thunder, and Jazz. This week they look to extend their start to 7-0 with games against the Timberwolves, Mavericks, and Bulls. Jokić is already averaging a double-double, with 26.5 points and 12.8 rebounds a game. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray is nearing a double-double of his own, with 20 points and 8.5 assists a game. It remains to be seen who in the West is going to be able to hold a candle to Denver this season.

