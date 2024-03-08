Russell Wilson Speaking With At Least Two NFL Teams Ahead Of Broncos Release

Russell Wilson has met with the Giants and Steelers this week ahead of his official release from the Broncos next week. Wilson met with the Giants on Thursday and the Steelers on Friday, but more meetings are expected in the coming days. The Raiders are another team whose name has been floated as a potential meeting. The Steelers only have Kenny Pickett under contract. This comes after Mitch Trubisky was cut and Mason Rudolph opted to explore free agency. Meanwhile, the Giants only have Daniel Jones on the roster. Tyrod Taylor is set to be a free agent and Jones is still rehabbing from an ACL tear.

The speculation around Wilson's future was put to rest earlier this week. On Monday, the Broncos informed the quarterback they would be releasing him. This ends an underwhelming two seasons in which the team won 13 games and gave up premium draft picks to acquire Wilson. However, Wilson has long maintained that he expected to be cut ever since he was benched towards the end of last season. The Broncos currently have Jarrett Stidham on the roster. They could draft a quarterback at No. 12 next month.

As a result of the chaos in Denver, much scrutiny has been given to the trade that brought Wilson to Denver. "When you add the contract and the trade, it's the worst of all time," former Browns GM Micheal Lombardi told TMZ. The Broncos gave up multiple first-round picks, multiple second-round picks, and three players to acquire Wilson. The Broncos then gave Wilson a $245M contract.

But Wilson was not the player that the Broncos thought they were trading for. Wilson struggled massively in 2022, but did improve in 2023. However, he did not turned the Broncos into a playoff contender. While there are front-office financial issues, the Broncos have claimed benching Wilson was purely a football decision. "I understand all the speculation and everything that surrounds a move like that. I can tell you -- look, we're desperately trying to win. Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things. But the No. 1 push behind this -- and it's a decision I'm making -- is to get a spark offensively," head coach Sean Payton said.

