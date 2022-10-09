Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder, Friday, following the Broncos’ disappointing performance against the Colts on Thursday night. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, team doctors have performed a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on the star quarterback.

Wilson is believed to be dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi.

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

After a lackluster performance against the Colts, Wilson put the blame for the team’s struggles on himself: “It’s very simple. At the end of the day, I have to be better. I have to play better. This team, this defense played their butts off tonight. We had some key, good drives [where] we moved the ball. In the red zone, we just didn’t get to capitalize on some of them. There were some plays here and there that we can capitalize on…At the end of the day, throwing two interceptions can’t happen. Can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

The Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension last month. Through the team’s first five games, he’s on pace for career lows in completion percentage and passer rating.

Following the loss to the Colts, the Broncos have fallen to 2-3 on the season, a disappointing start for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

“If you're going through hell, keep going.”

Winston Churchill — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 8, 2022

