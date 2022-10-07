Russell Wilson was supposed to turn the Denver Broncos into viable Super Bowl contenders. Instead, Wilson has somehow made their offense worse. He has not looked like the Pro-Bowler that he normally is, and any semblance of a Super Bowl squad should be thrown out the window right now.

Last night, the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Denver for Thursday Night Football. The game ended up going to overtime, with the Colts winning by a score of 12-9. Wilson threw no touchdowns and also had a pair of interceptions. He missed wide-open receivers and he was so bad that Broncos fans simply walked out on him.

STOP GIVING RUSSELL WILSON PRIME TIME GAMES pic.twitter.com/ANs5bP8ez1 — Kofie (@Kofie) October 7, 2022

KJ Hamler showing Russell Wilson he was wide open during film tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ksjRU11DPT — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 7, 2022

During the game, Russ was catching a ton of flack from none other than Richard Sherman. Sherman is currently an analyst with Amazon, and he didn’t mince words while talking about his former quarterback. At one point, he wrote “flashbacks” followed by the infamous gif of Sherman reacting to the goal line interception during the Super Bowl. Needless to say, it was a bad game for Wilson and no one is giving him any support.

Flashbacks — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 7, 2022

With the Broncos sitting at 2-3 on the year, it is clear they are not the team they hoped to be. They have the worst offense in the league, and things are not about to get any easier.

