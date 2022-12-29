Peyton Manning is one of the best football players ever. The Colts and Broncos quarterback was able to win two Super Bowls during his time in the league. Additionally, he broke numerous records while proving himself to be an immense talent.

Overall, Manning has a great mind for football. He still comments on the game through ESPN, and there are plenty of people out there who envision him as a coach. This is especially true when you consider how the Denver Broncos are currently in need of a head coach.

Peyton Manning attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Peyton Manning Clears The Air

Recently, TMZ actually caught up with Manning where they asked him if he would ever coach the team. Overall, Manning is so unenthused about the idea that he said “I don’t think so,” twice. After all, that team seems to be a mess right now, and Manning is right to steer clear.

Just a few days ago, the Broncos decided to part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After a 4-11 record this season, it was probably a good idea to go this route. At the end of the day, Hackett was no good, and you can’t keep a coach like that for the long term.

Manning is a legend of the game, however, he simply doesn’t have the experience. One could just look at Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis to understand why hiring former players is a bad idea. If they have coaching experience, it’s fine. However, if they don’t have any real pedigree, then it could end up being a complete dumpster fire.

Perhaps one day Manning will go into coaching, although for now, it is not in the cards. Instead, Broncos fans will just have to wait on some sort of potential miracle.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]