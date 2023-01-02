Russell Wilson gave an emotional press conference following the Denver Broncos’ Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking with the press, Wilson thanked his teammates for their recent support on social media.

“It meant the world to me because I give my all every day,” Wilson said of their messages. “I don’t know anything less. I’m grateful for these guys because they work their butts off and for them to have my back means the world to me. Jerry works at his craft every day and Kendall [Hinton], KJ, Tim [Patrick], and Courtland [Sutton], all of those guys do. All I want to do is help this team win and us find a way to do it. I know we’re going to overcome all of those obstacles and I’m not going to blink because I know who I am.”

Among the teammates to stick up for Wilson were Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler.

Jeudy wrote: “I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ.”

“Y’all really trying to bring this man down,” Hamler further added. “Russ Is the most dedicated and hard working teammate I have had. And y’all wanna bring up this to put him under. Man stop it. 3ski a legend in my eyes. I Understand this season isn’t the way we wanted nor anybody wanted.”

Wilson, who joined the Broncos in 2022, is in the midst of the worst year of his career. The former Super Bowl champion has thrown just 13 touchdowns while giving up 10 interceptions through Week 17. The Broncos are currently 4-12 on the season.

