When it comes to holding players accountable, you know that Shannon Sharpe is going to be brutally honest. The Undisputed co-host has had some harsh opinions over the years, and that won’t be changing anytime soon. Overall, it is his honesty that makes him so captivating on television.

Sharpe has had a lot to talk about this year when it comes to the NFL. For the most part, the league has been entertaining and there has been plenty of drama concerning Sharpe’s former team. Of course, we are talking about the Denver Broncos, who just fired Nathaniel Hackett.

Shannon Sharpe attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Shannon Sharpe Rips Russ

Consequently, Sharpe had a lot to say about what happened with Hackett. Sharpe believes the team is in complete disarray and it will be hard to do anything with Russell Wilson’s contract. Additionally, Sharpe went on a humorous rant against Wilson where he came through with some very creative insults.

“They let Russ cook on Christmas and he burned the god dang gon’ meal! And everybody went hungry thanks to Russ’ cooking,” Sharpe said. “Russ, you better get back on your grind. You better make sure they know that this was a ‘blip’ and not a trend because they’ll eat your money next year.”

Unc Shannon sharpe reacts to Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett & goes off on Russell Wilson again 😭 pic.twitter.com/oME8tYKYHQ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 27, 2022

For Broncos fans, the Russell Wilson has been a complete and utter disaster beyond comprehension. Wilson used to be one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Now, he is a shell of his former self, and he is going to need a reality check if he wants to start winning again. Hopefully, for Broncos fans, he is able to get better.

As for Sharpe, it is hard to disagree with anything he said here. These are some unfiltered thoughts, and you have to respect that. Let us know what you think of Sharpe’s remarks, in the comments below.

