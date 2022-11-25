Shannon Sharpe is a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan. Ever since LeBron James signed with the team, Sharpe has made it clear that his team colors are purple and gold. Consequently, this has led to some truly amazing debates with Skip Bayless. The two are TV gold, and they make the mornings that much more fun.

Unfortunately for Shannon, he hasn’t had much to cheer about this season. Overall, the Lakers look like a huge disaster, and things are not getting better fast enough. Furthermore, the team is now dealing with a suspension for Patrick Beverley. It’s bad timing, especially when you consider how the team is 5-11.

Shannon Sharpe attends Special Los Angeles Screening Of Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” at TUDUM Theater on September 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe Talks Pat Bev Suspension

Subsequently, Skip and Shannon spoke about the suspension on their show today. In previous episodes, the two had made it clear that they liked what Beverley did. Having said that, it was easy to predict how Skip and Shannon would feel about the suspension.

In fact, Sharpe went on to say that the Lakers need to be paying out Pat Bev’s lost salary. Over the next three tilts, he will lose $270K, which amounts to $90K per match. Sharpe is so adamant about it that he thinks Beverley should demand it from the franchise.

“If I’m Pat Bev I’m going to the Lakers saying: ‘You see what I just did? Now Ima need y’all to put a pool together and when I come back, have that thing sitting for me in the middle of the table!'” Sharpe explained.

NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for 3 games:



Overall, this is a bad situation for Beverley and the Lakers. They did not need something like this, although perhaps Beverley will get the message. Ultimately, the league is trying to reduce dirty plays, and they believe this suspension is the way to do it.

