Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night in what should have been a win. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were not in the lineup for the T-Wolves, while the Lakers were playing their starting unit.

All-in-all, it was a lackluster night with one specific weak spot. Of course, that weak spot was none other than Russell Westbrook, who has been terrible as a Laker. Last night, it seemed like he had no interest in participating in the Lakers’ huddles, and many fans think Russ just wants to be traded at this point.

Is it just me or does Russ look like he don’t wanna be on the Lakers lol pic.twitter.com/rAsV5Vd9xx — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) October 13, 2022

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed is a huge LeBron James fan, and by extension, he has been rooting for the Los Angeles Lakers. With that being said, you can imagine that he had an opinion on this latest Russ debacle.

In the tweet down below, Sharpe basically called for Russ to be traded, saying “Lakers just need to move on. It’s really that simple.” This would be the best course of action, although it remains to be seen if the Lakers truly want to go that route.

Lakers just need to move on. It’s really that simple https://t.co/K1eJHnFDsZ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 13, 2022

