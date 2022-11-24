Patrick Beverley has always been one of the more controversial players in the NBA. The reason for this is that he is constantly trying to push the rules as far as they go. Additionally, he likes to get very physical with players, and some feel like he is way too aggressive and even dirty.

A prime example of this came a couple of nights ago against the Phoenix Suns. Following a play involving Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves, Beverley shoved Ayton to the floor. Consequently, Beverley was kicked out of the game, and Suns players were livid with what took place.

PATRICK BEVERLEY TRUCKED AYTON TO THR GROUND



pic.twitter.com/KCcZ9Viu4O — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 23, 2022

Patrick Beverley’s Punishment

As a direct result of his actions from Tuesday night, Beverley has been hit with a harsh punishment. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Patrick Beverley will have to miss the next three Lakers games. Overall, this is very bad for the Lakers, who are already depleted and have a bad defense without Beverley on the floor.

The NBA released a statement about the suspension, and throughout, they noted why Pat Bev got three games. At the end of the day, it has to do with his history of dirty plays. The league felt like a message needed to be sent, and that’s what happened.

Patrick Beverley's suspension is for shoving Suns' Deandre Ayton from behind, knocking him to the court, and was based in part on Beverley's history of unsportsmanlike acts, NBA says. https://t.co/0JkFKHvm3X — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2022

Yesterday, Stephen A. Smith of First Take claimed that Beverley needed to be suspended by the Lakers. Smith felt like the league would not take matters into its own hands, and that the Lakers would have to take care of it. Subsequently, Smith ended up being incorrect.

“You shoved Deandre Ayton, for what? Because he’s staring at Austin Reaves? It’s ridiculous. You’ve got to suspend him,” Smith had said. Although this would have been a virtuous thing to do, there is no way the Lakers would have suspended him wilfully.

.@stephenasmith is calling for the Lakers to suspend Pat Bev:



pic.twitter.com/CPK9eqZtgb — First Take (@FirstTake) November 23, 2022

