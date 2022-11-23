Stephen A. Smith is someone who is very no-nonsense when it comes to the NBA. The opinionated broadcaster takes exception to those who bend the rules, and if you do something he doesn’t like, he will let you know about it. Additionally, he has a massive platform to advocate for such punishments.

One instance that has piqued Stephen A.’s attention is the Patrick Beverley shove on Deandre Ayton. During last night’s Lakers game, Beverley pushed Ayton to the ground for going after Austin Reaves. Ayton turned out to be fine, however, many took exception to the move.

PATRICK BEVERLEY TRUCKED AYTON TO THR GROUND 🍿



YOU LOVE TO SEE IT. pic.twitter.com/KCcZ9Viu4O — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 23, 2022

Stephen A. Calls Out Pat Bev

In today’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. made his opinion on this very clear. He doesn’t agree with what Beverley did, and he is even looking for some sort of punishment. Simply put, if the NBA won’t do anything, then the Lakers should take things into their own hands.

“You shoved Deandre Ayton, for what? Because he’s staring at Austin Reaves? It’s ridiculous. You’ve got to suspend him,” Smith said. Most teams don’t suspend their own players, so Smith should not expect that to happen. After all, the Lakers need all the help they can get.

.@stephenasmith is calling for the Lakers to suspend Pat Bev:



"You shoved Deandre Ayton, for what? Because he's staring at Austin Reaves? It's ridiculous. You've got to suspend him." pic.twitter.com/CPK9eqZtgb — First Take (@FirstTake) November 23, 2022

If you have been watching the Lakers as of late, you know that they aren’t particularly good. They have a horrific record of 5-11, and at this point, they probably won’t make up the ground necessary to make the playoffs. Not to mention, LeBron James is injured, which certainly makes things a bit more complicated.

Moreover, their defense has already been atrocious enough as it is. Beverley is someone who helps on the defensive end, so it makes sense that the team would refrain from suspending him. Regardless, this was not a good look for Beverley and the Lakers.

Let us know what you think the Lakers should do, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from round the league.

[Via]