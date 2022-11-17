Patrick Beverley is one of the biggest pests in the NBA when it comes to the defensive end. He is always getting in people’s faces, and there is this real sense of hatred for the Lakers star. Of course, much of this came due to his beef with Russell Westbrook.

Patrick Beverley Injures Westbrook

Back in 2013, during the NBA playoffs, Russell Westbrook was injured by Beverley. As you can see in the YouTube clip down below, Westbrook ended up getting tearing his meniscus after Beverley executed a play on him. The Oklahoma City Thunder star had to miss the rest of the playoffs, and Beverley was dubbed as a villain.

This was one of the sparks for Beverley’s current reputation. Subsequently, NBA stars were hesitant when they would go up against him, which is a mentality that stands today. Regardless, it’s clear to everyone that Beverley didn’t actually mean to injure the man.

Pat Bev Threatened

Unfortunately, this play led to some drastic circumstances for Patrick Beverley. As he explained on his Barstool Sports podcast, he received a death threat. In fact, this threat came straight from the Oklahoma City Thunder ball boy. As a result, Beverley needed security, and it was quite the circumstance.

“I had a ball boy threaten to kill me over the Russell Westbrook injury,” Beverley said. “I get to OKC the next game, the police officers in front. They put a police car in front of my house in Houston. I get to the hotel, I’m on the floor by myself. They passing out papers of a young guy’s face … he threatened to kill me.”

Now, Pat Bev and Russell Westbrook are actual teammates. This makes things all that much better. They seem to have patched up their relationship, which is obviously great to see. Hopefully, they are able to keep things cordial, moving forward.

