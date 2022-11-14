Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and opposing teams know this. In order to guard him, you’re going to need to throw everything you’ve got at him. Unfortunately, most teams can’t even do this, and on an off night, KD will still give you 30 points.

Kevin Durant Vs. Patrick Beverley

During last night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, KD found himself being guarded by none other than Patrick Beverley. Pat Bev is known as a guy that is always going to give you a hard time, and that’s what he did. He threw everything he could at Durant, and eventually, the Lakers won.

However, Kevin Durant still managed to score a whopping 31 points. This just goes to show that regardless of how well you play, you still have a shot at getting embarrassed by Durant. He’s a dangerous player, and he’s always on the hunt.

After the game, Beverley didn’t seem to care that he gave up a 30-piece. He talked that talk to the media and basically credited himself with the win. It was pretty hilarious to watch, especially as he spoke with a Dior bucket hat on.

“S–t, me guarding KD! Y’all didn’t see that? That was the key from the beginning. I set the tone & the team responded,” Beverley said.

It did not take long for KD to levy a response of his own, as one Twitter user wrote “he not lying.” This led to an immediate answer from Durant, who was snooping around on Twitter.

“Yes he is brother,” Durant said simply. Needless to say, Durant is not buying anything that Beverley says. Sure, the Lakers won, but KD was able to win make Beverley look silly on numerous occasions.

This win was huge for the Lakers who needed their third win of the season. As for the Nets, they have fallen to 6-8 on the season. If they want to make a run, KD will need to continue putting the team on his back.

