Patrick Beverley has played for a few teams throughout his NBA journey. The best stint of his career was actually spent playing for the Los Angeles Clippers where he got to experience life alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Now, however, Beverley plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are huge rivals with the Clippers. Tonight, the two teams play against each other, which will be interesting for Beverley who now gets to live on both sides of the rivalry. Of course, Beverley will be doing everything he can to get the Lakers the W, however, his friendships with the players on the Clippers still stand.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hilariously, Beverley was asked to comment on the Lakers-Clippers battles that he got to take part in over the last few years. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Beverley’s favorite part of it all was “winning most of them.” Unfortunately for LeBron and Anthony Davis, this is mostly a shot at the Lakers, albeit a lighthearted one.

Patrick Beverley on what he’s enjoyed most in his Lakers-Clippers battles through the years: “Winning most of them.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 20, 2022

Now, LeBron, Pat Bev, and the rest of the Lakers will look to turn the tide and get their first win of the season, against a team they would love to beat.