Patrick Beverley is one of the most interesting players in the entire NBA. He has been known for his unique way of doing things, and he is always in the face of other players, trying to give them as many problems as possible. He is a guy you love to have on your team, but hate to play against.

Beverley is now on the Los Angeles Lakers and he will get to play with the likes of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook. It should be a very interesting challenge for him, and fans are very excited to see how this is all going to play out.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Now that Beverley is on the Lakers, he will have plenty of stories to tell. This is the perfect opportunity for him to start a media venture, especially considering his personality.

Well, as it turns out, that is exactly what he’s about to do with Barstool Sports. The Pat Bev Podcast will be out soon, and it seems like Beverley is excited about this new chapter. We can just imagine how wild this podcast will be given some of the things Beverley has said in the past.

Pat Bev is getting his own podcast pic.twitter.com/bDCOejdVeW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 4, 2022

