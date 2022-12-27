Shannon Sharpe was one of the best tight ends to ever play the game of football. If you love football, then Sharpe is someone you should respect. He changed the position forever, and overall, he is one of the legends of the game who is arguably top 3 or 5 at his position.

These days, Sharpe can be seen on FS1’s Undisputed where he sits across from Skip Bayless. While these two tend to bicker a lot, there is no doubt that they have some interesting debates. Today, however, they reflected on a current NFL star, JJ Watt.

Shannon Sharpe arrives at Tidal Live at Delano Hotel on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams / Filmmagic)

This is all because Watt revealed that he was going to retire from football at the end of this season. In the tweet down below, you can see that Watt signaled that this weekend was his last ever NFL home game. Overall, it was a shocking admission, although one that is highly respected.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Shannon Sharpe Pays Homage

Sharpe is someone who understands just how hard it is to retire. As a result, he respects Watt wanting to call it quits for his family. Additionally, Sharpe noted just how amazing Watt was and how he will likely go to the Hall of Fame one day.

“You can make the case he was the best player in football for some time. An impeccable career. I don’t think anybody saw THIS. Obviously, he’s going to Canton,” Sharpe stated.

Watt will certainly be going to the Hall of Fame, and it is likely he will be first-ballot. After all, he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and as Sharpe said, he was the league’s best player at one point. Hopefully, the Hall of Fame committee feels the same way.

