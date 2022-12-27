JJ Watt has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the entire league. During his time with the Houston Texans, Watt was known for his MVP-level play and incredible tipped passes at the line of scrimmage. Furthermore, Watt has been known as an amazing teammate who is always there to help people.

One can just look at his charity work in Texas when that horrific hurricane hit a few years ago. Watt was able to raise millions of dollars, and he became a hero in the community. Overall, there is no doubt that Watt is an amazing guy who is beloved by all.

J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

JJ Watt Surprises Fans

Over the last couple of seasons, Watt has been playing for the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, his time with the Cardinals hasn’t been exceptional. Regardless, the fanbase loves him as he has continuously been one of the best professionals you could ever ask for.

Today, however, Watt threw fans for a loop when he revealed that this is going to be the final year of his career. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Needless to say, Watt is making it clear that he will not be playing in the NFL past 2023. This is definitely a sad day for NFL fans as it brings in the end of an era. In the tweets below, you can see just how much respect Watt commanded during his time in the league.

This JJ Watt speech after the Texans lost another game will forever be one of my favorites.



Every single word. Nothing but the truth.pic.twitter.com/jdSqldxH1s — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2022

Watt is making this decision for his family, and you can’t blame him. The longer you play in the NFL, the worse your quality of life is long-term. That said, Watt is making sure he will be there for his wife and child.

