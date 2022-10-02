J.J. Watt says that he had to have his “heart shocked back into rhythm” on Thursday, but still will play in the Arizona Cardinals game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The veteran pass rusher announced his decision on Twitter, prior to kick-off, explaining that the story was going to be leaked regardless.

“I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today,” Watt began.

He added: “I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

The Cardinals had previously reported that Watt did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but listed him as questionable with a calf injury and an illness.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s speedy return comes days as the league faces criticism for its handling of the concussed Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa returned to a game after slamming his head on the turf and stumbling while trying to walk it off. He was injured again similarly just days later in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

