When JJ Watt and the Houston Texans parted ways just a couple of weeks ago, fans began to speculate on where he would go next. Watt is one of those players who can completely revamp a defense and every single team in the league could use a player like him. Unsurprisingly, numerous teams were reportedly throwing offers at him, and for the most part, Watt did a great job of keeping his decision under wraps.

Today, however, Watt officially took to Twitter and revealed where he will play next. As you can see from the tweet below, Watt will now be going to the Arizona Cardinals where he will be reunited with his old teammate DeAndre Hopkins. According to Adam Schefter, Watt is getting a massive two-year $31 million deal where $23 million will be guaranteed.

Watt's decision to go to the Cardinals may come as a surprise to some fans although this is an up-and-coming team and with Watt on the roster, they have a realistic chance at competing for the NFC West title. Not to mention, having a former teammate on the roster helps with the recruitment process.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images