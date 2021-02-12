The NFL offseason is officially underway and, already, there have been some moves shocking football fans across the nation. J.J. Watt, one of the best players to ever suit up for the Houston Texans, was surprisingly released in a move that has left many shaking their heads.



According to Watt, he had asked for his release from the team. "I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time," said the defensive end in a video uploaded to Instagram. "I came here ten years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before. And now, I can't imagine my life without Texas in it."

He goes on to thank the fans for everything they've done for him and all of the support they've shown over the last decade. Watt says that he met his wife in Houston, as well as lifelong friends. "I'm excited and looking forward to a new opportunity and I've been working extremely hard but at the same time, it is always tough to move on," said Watt. "I just want you guys to know that I love you, I appreciate you, I appreciate the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston. I love you."

J.J. Watt is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a five-time Pro-Bowl recipient and has led the league in sacks in two separate years. Whichever team Watt goes to will be getting a huge boost on defense.

