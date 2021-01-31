Defensive end J.J. Watt's time with the Houston Texans could be coming to an end as he enters the final year of his contract with the team during a period of turnover for the organization.



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

"The Houston Texans know that J.J. Watt deserves clarity on his future," NFL Network Insider Rapoport said Saturday on Good Morning Football: Weekend. "This is something he wants, this is something the organization wants. And from what I understand, this is coming. The team knows it has a decision to make on J.J. Watt and it sounds like Watt is wondering what this decision is. Is he going to be in Houston next year? A very open question."

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He is regarded as one of the best defensive ends of all-time and was the first player in NFL history to record two 20+ sack seasons in a career.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo expects Watt and the Texans to part ways going forward:

It doesn't seem like the Texans, who have a new regime in, would reset the table and give him a long-term extension. If that's the case and you're entering that last year, then perhaps it might be best to just let him go and get a fresh start elsewhere. He's been through so much. He certainly wants to play for a winner. He's been to the playoffs in his career, but he wants to go deep into the playoffs, deeper than he's ever been.

