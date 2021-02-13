JJ Watt has been a staple of the Houston Texans franchise for years although now, he will be looking elsewhere as the team officially released him this past week. This is a move that has been in the cards for a while now as Watt himself sat down with the Texans leadership and requested to be let go from the team.

In the immediate aftermath, fans have been donating to Watt's charity and they have been doing so in $99 increments as a way to match his number. Watt recently commented on the matter saying that it is quite humbling although he has quickly realized that some are just trying to bribe him, as laid out in some of the messages he's gotten.

It makes sense that fans would want him on their team considering just how great he has been over the years. For now, however, Watt has been happy to reflect on his time in Houston and even made a special message for fans yesterday.

"I'm excited and looking forward to a new opportunity and I've been working extremely hard but at the same time, it is always tough to move on," Watt said. "I just want you guys to know that I love you, I appreciate you, I appreciate the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston. I love you."

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information revolving the JJ Watt sweepstakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images