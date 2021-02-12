JJ Watt has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the NFL over the last decade, although unfortunately for him, the Houston Texans simply haven't had the playoff success. The last year was especially trying for the Texans and with Deshaun Watson wanting out, it's clear that this team is on a steep decline.

As a result, Watt was officially released from the Texans today, in a move that came as a mutual departure. Now, Watt will be free to go wherever he wants, although we're sure Texans fans are sad to see him go. Watt is already receiving support from his former teammates, including Watson who wrote "Salute to one of the Greatest of All Time. I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are. Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory."

Immediately after news broke about Watt's release, the defensive juggernaut took to Instagram and Twitter with a message for Houston fans, thanking them for all they have done over the years.

"I'm excited and looking forward to a new opportunity and I've been working extremely hard but at the same time, it is always tough to move on," Watt said. "I just want you guys to know that I love you, I appreciate you, I appreciate the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston. I love you."

With Watson looking to leave Houston, it's clear that the Texans are about to embark on a rebuild. It's going to be a difficult process, and we're sure fans won't be too pleased about the immediate future.