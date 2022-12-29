Shannon Sharpe was a legend on the Denver Broncos. He completely changed the way tight ends look at the game and that makes him an icon. Additionally, he got to catch passes from John Elway, which certainly makes your job easier. Either way, Sharpe knows a lot about the game.

These days, Sharpe can be seen on TV where he speaks about football and basketball with Skip Bayless. Undisputed has been on fire as of late, and Sharpe’s personality has certainly aided with that. While the show has had some controversy, it has also been getting some great ratings.

Shannon Sharpe poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe Vs. Russell Wilson

Recently, Sharpe has been going in on the likes of Russell Wilson. As it pertains to Wilson, there is a lot to roast. His play ultimately got his head coach fired, and there is no chance they make the playoffs. Sharpe has been annoyed by Russ’ attitude, and for the third day in a row, he made an example out of Wilson.

“Hell, I wish I was 6’9″ with a 42 inch vertical and could shoot the ball like Steph Curry. Oh how we wish for things that didn’t happen,” Sharpe said in response to Russ wishing he had been better for his coach. Later on, Sharpe referenced John Elway, saying “We knew John Elway got certain perks and privileges. But he never made us feel he was better than us. You can’t do that.”

Russell Wilson says he "wishes" he could've played better for HC Nathaniel Hackett after his firing



Overall, Sharpe knows what he’s talking about here. Additionally, Wilson might want to watch all of this as he needs the rude awakening. Without it, the Broncos will subsequently stink for many, many years. If you’re a Broncos fan, you are hoping that won’t be the case.

Let us know what you think of Sharpe’s remarks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

