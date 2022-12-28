Shannon Sharpe is always on point when he delivers his criticisms of NFL players. Overall, Sharpe is someone who tries to hold players accountable. On Undisputed, he can sometimes go a bit overboard, however, this is television, and you need to be captivating.

Recently, Sharpe went after the likes of Russell Wilson. Wilson plays for Sharpe’s former team, so you can be sure that Shannon has some emotional attachment. Having said that, Wilson is having a horrific year, and consequently, Sharpe has been letting him know.

Shannon sharpe attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shannon Sharpe Rips Wilson

After an epic rant on Tuesday, Sharpe came right back with some heat on Wednesday. As you can see in the clip below, Sharpe accused Wilson of wanting to be more of a celebrity than an actual football player. Additionally, he said the locker room doesn’t really feel too fondly about him.

“Russell Wilson wants to be famous more than he wants to be a good football player,” Sharpe said. “The players inside that locker room don’t like him! He has not earned their respect. He thinks he’s better than they are and they sense it.”

This goes in line with what Sharpe said yesterday. Although, yesterday we got Sharpe’s more humorous side.

“They let Russ cook on Christmas and he burned the god dang gon’ meal! And everybody went hungry thanks to Russ’ cooking,” Sharpe said. “Russ, you better get back on your grind. You better make sure they know that this was a ‘blip’ and not a trend because they’ll eat your money next year.”

Unc Shannon sharpe reacts to Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett & goes off on Russell Wilson again 😭 pic.twitter.com/oME8tYKYHQ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 27, 2022

Wilson needs to be a lot better, however, there is no guarantee that things improve. If you are a Broncos fan, you have got to be feeling pretty bad right now.

