Vince Staples Jokes All Men Should Spend A Week In Jail

Vince Staples has always been know for his eccentric point of view and zany antics. Recently, the rapper jokingly suggested that men would benefit from spending a week in jail. During an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Vince joined the crew to talk film, the music industry, and more. However, it was one moment in particular that caught fan’s attention. Vince claimed that if men spent a week in confinement, it might humble them.

“I also think we need a week in jail, just as men in general,” he began. “Like when you got to have a n*gga tell you, ‘hey, don’t stand up and piss in here,’ you learn boundaries and respect. Cuz you don’t know what he in there for or what he gone do to you.” He continued: “You learn, ‘aye man, it’s not always about me.'” Joe and his co-hosts could barely contain their laughter after Vince’s s

Vince Staples Also Shared His Thoughts On The State Of Music Festivals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Joe Budden Podcast (@thejoebuddenpod)

Throughout the rest of the interview, he also discussed the decline in festival performances. In Vince’s opinion, how an artist performs has a significant impact. He noted it helps when the artist has a strong fanbase. “It depends on how you perform,” he said. “If your show is catered to a larger audience, it can work out.” He continued: “You can get on the festival stage and embarrass yourself. And if that happen, then it’s quiet… Are you making a show to entertain people or are you making a show to boost your ego?”

He added, “You have to create a show that’s for people that are passing by,” he said. “I learned a lot about that from Chance. We were on the Mac Miller tour a long time ago. The way he incorporated dancing, Lauryn Hill, and intertwining things that didn’t have much to do with him but the fans understood it and he made sure he was entertaining, by the time he got to the bigger stages he was a proven performer.”

Read More: Vince Staples Explains That He Doesn’t Let Women Come To His House

[via]