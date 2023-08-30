Billy Porter Says He Was “Booted” From R&B For Being Gay

Billy Porter isn’t shy when it comes to talking about the ebbs and flows of his career. Before becoming an Emmy-Award-winning actor, he was a smooth-talking rising star in R&B. He even dropped a self-titled album in 1997. It spawned a single titled” Show Me,” which was well-received by fans. However, his music dreams came crashing down quite fast. Porter, who is openly gay, claimed his queerness is what led to him being pushed out of R&B.

In an interview with Evening Star, Porter says he was labeled as a “liability.” He added, “Not just in the music industry, but across the board. And it was a liability.” The actor would later pivot into Broadway, eventually earning himself a Tony Award for his role in Kinky Boots. “[I] made a name for myself, period,” he said. “Not just Broadway. I won an Emmy. I’m a fashion icon. Now they need me. Winners write their history, because I’m not supposed to be here looking like this,” he says.

Billy Porter Is Revving Up For A Return To Music

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 15: Billy Porter speaks onstage for Storytellers during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

As of today, Porter is more confident than ever and ready to make his return to music. Last month, he dropped off a new single, “Break A Sweat.” The track is expected to be featured on his upcoming album, The Black Mona Lisa. “I lost my watch/I left it back in purgatory,” he sings on the upbeat tune. “Go on, call the cops/’Cause I don’t fit inside your story.” Porter also talked about the inspiration behind the project’s name.

“Being a pop star is about the imagery that you create. So what would be the strongest image? It’s the Mona Lisa — past, present, future, always relevant. The Black Mona Lisa: that’s what I am.” Throughout the rest of the interview, he opened up about surviving the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. The virus predominately affected queer men. A few years back, the actor revealed that he had been battling with the auto-immune disease since 2007. “I lived through the Aids crisis, honey! I lost a whole generation of folks. [But I] know that I’m part of the generation who kicked the door down.”

