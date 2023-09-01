Meek Mill Speaks On 12-Year-Old Found Dead In Philadelphia

Meek Mill has taken it upon himself to speak out about gun violence in his city. The Philly native took to his Instagram story to share a heartwrenching story. Recently, the body of a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head was found in a dumpster. According to ABC News, an investigation is currently underway. The young victim was identified as Hezekiah Bernard.

In the post, Meek Mill delivered a call to action to the Black community about fighting back against inner-city violence. “They playing so ruthless in Philly. The self-hatred level on 1000 degrees with Blacks… and it’s only getting worse,” he wrote in one post. In another post, he talked about gathering the “old heads” to “clear some of this sh*t up.”

Meek Mill’s Call To Action

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Meek Mill attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

They need to let us fight this sh*t back,” Meek Mill wrote. “Me and the old heads can clear some of this sh*t up.” He continued on: “We need the jails behind us too so it’s no escaping! The wrong women or child get killed I don’t think we will be able to turn back.” Also, Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, head of the police department’s homicide unit, has called on the public to help catch the offenders. “We need the help of the public to identify the offenders in this investigation,” Ransom said. “The focus of this investigation is the swift apprehension of those involved in this senseless death.”

However, this isn’t the first time Meek Mill has used his platform to speak out against injustice. A few weeks back, he called out record labels for taking advantage of Black artists. Additionally, he accused them of profiting from Black murder and poverty. “It’s almost to a point where we going to aim artist and their entourage towards the ones taking out money and leading us to bad business decisions,” he began. “Fck these labels they operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date.” The rapper added, “IF YOU LETTING LABELS TAKE YOUR MONEY HOW YOU BEEFING WITH N**AS IN THE HOOD OVER NOTHING.”

Read More: Meek Mill Announces His New Album Is A Sequel To “Championships”

[via]