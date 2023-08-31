Nick Cannon’s Bro Lost Track Of Nick’s Kids, Uses Google

Nick Cannon’s younger brother, Gabriel, claims he also struggles to remember all of Nick’s 12 children. Gabriel was recently crowned the second-season winner of ABC’s Claim To Fame competition series. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he opened up about his winning strategy and his brother’s ever-growing family. Despite his best efforts, Gabriel has trouble remembering all his nieces and nephews, he said.

Similarly, a few months back, during a Howard Stern interview, the Wild n’ Out creator struggled to name all his children:”…Did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle,” he told the outlet. He also admitted that to help him keep track of them all, he either keeps a note or uses Google. “They’re all on the internet,” he says.

Gabriel Also Opened Up About Being In Nick Cannon’s Shadow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In regards to his strategy, he admitted that not looking like Nick helped. “My strategy going in pretending I was related to an athlete was mainly because of my stature,” Gabriel said. “Like I said in one of the earlier episodes, I was happy this time that I didn’t look like Nick. Trying to get in the club, it’s a little hard.” In the series, 12 celebrity relatives move in under one roof and try to conceal their identity and who they’re related to for a $100,000 prize.

Gabriel also opened up about how being in his brother’s shadow prepared him for his television debut. “I had a front row seat to the entertainment industry just watching Nick. I was a guy shooting behind the scenes for him, when he pulled up on set, I gotta get it with a camera, when he leaves, I gotta get him pulling off, and, you know, always had a backpack full of my own scripts and ideas. But it was always about big bro and helping build windows in his castle,” he said. He continued: “For the last few years I’ve been in the community working. Before that I was signed to Death Jam in a group called Rydaz n Rtist…”

