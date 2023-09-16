Tiffany Haddish Claps Back At Gossip Blogs Writing About Her Shakira “Photobomb”

Tiffany Haddish has hit out at gossip accounts on social media after she "photobombed" Shakira at the VMAs. Footage from the event came out showing the actress and comedian following Shakira, repeatedly calling her name to try and get her attention. Meanwhile, photos also emerged of Haddish photobombing several snaps of Shakira.

Haddish vented her frustration on X, formerly Twitter, taking aim at Pop Crave in particular. This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did to much All of y’all better be buying @shakira new album! This experience has Aloud me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions… Thank You 🙏🏽 Shana Tova," Haddish wrote in response to the account's post about her.

Read More: Fivio Foreign says he has a new collab with Tiffany Haddish coming out

Fans Call Out Haddish Hypocrisy

However, fans were quick to point out that Haddish was being something of a hypocrite. "Remember when Tiffany snapped at a fan who was yelling her name at an event? The hypocrisy to do the same shit, and you're a celeb who knows how annoying that shit is," one person wrote on Instagram. They were referring to an incident from the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Haddish was seen on camera yelling at a drunk fan named "Adrian" who kept loudly asking her for a photo. The footage quickly viral.

For many people, this is the exact behavior that Haddish was clapping back at the gossip outlets for reporting on. "I don’t get why she’s still invited to anything at this point. 😂 She’s always been cringe," opined one person. Another commented "I see why Common left her." "I really want her to STOP..... it's ALL too much, her, her mouth, her "jokes", the "I'm rich" shit just STOP it all😂," lamented a third. However, how do you feel about the situation? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Snoop confesses to being anxious around horses in interview with Tiffany Haddish

[via][via]