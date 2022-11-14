A person’s life can be turned around in under a year and GloRilla can attest to that. The 23-year-old Memphis native is in the thick of a whirlwind experience as she soars to new heights in her career. She burst onto the social media scene with “F.N.F.,” earning attention from the world—and Yo Gotti. Soon, she inked a deal with his CMG collective and now, she’s jet-setting with her friends by her side.

This dramatic industry turn came around in the Spring of 2022, and recently, GloRilla detailed how she prepared for her new season. “Me teezy & keila did a 60 day cleanse starting March 1st of this year,” she tweeted to fans.

(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

The cleanse was set to end on May 1, “because we said we couldn’t go into 2022 the same way we did last year.” GloRilla added, “We said something gotta give !!!!!! So we said for 60 days no n*ggas , no clubbing, no alcohol.”

The ladies stuck to it and it was during this time that GloRilla worked on “F.N.F.”

“We had to exercise Monday-Friday for a hour , & Drink water,” she added in a follow up tweet. “And We had to make most of our day consist of figuring out a way to get money. I made FNF April 20th & dropped it April 29th which left 2 days until the 60 day cleanse was over. Safe to say something most definitely gave!”

GloRilla has spent the better part of the year traveling from one end of the world to the other on a press tour. She’s taken to festival stages and even won her first award, so she certainly isn’t slowing anytime soon. This past Friday, she finally delivered her anticipated Anyways…Life’s Great project that hosts her latest single, “Nut Quick.”

It looks as if GloRilla will also be featured on Million Dollaz Worth of Game soon. Last week, Gillie Da Kid and Wallo teased the interview with a turnt-up preview from Memphis. You can check that out above.

