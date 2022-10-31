Lil Baby is everywhere these days. Since dropping his third studio album It’s Only Me earlier this month, the ATL native has been pulling all the stops to promote the critically acclaimed body of work. Over the weekend, the “Heyy” rapper performed at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming Concert, among other heavy hitting artists, including Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick and GloRilla.

While all the artists had highly praised performances, it was Baby and GloRilla’s behind the scenes moment that stole the show. In between performances, the rappers caught up with each other backstage, both surrounded by their teams, as the “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” star tried to teach the platinum-selling rapper her signature dance moves.

Lil Baby immediately embarked on yet another meme worthy moment while attempting his rendition of Glo’s dance from her “Tomorrow 2” video featuring Cardi B. While everyone laughed on, GloRilla continued cheering Lil Baby on, while admiring dance moves. “You did it. You got it!,” she laughed.

The comedic moment comes just days after the 22-year old Memphis native announced the release date and name of her debut project Anyways, Life’s Great…, dropping November 11th. She took to Twitter to tease the project, sharing with followers, “Y’all it’s this one song on da EP that I know y’all gone throw so much a** to.”

Y’all It’s this one song on da Ep that I know y’all gone throw so much assss to 😂😂🏆🏆🔥🔥🔥 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 29, 2022

As for Lil Baby, he still currently holds the number one spot on the Billboard 200 charts, thanks to It’s Only Me becoming the year’s biggest-selling LP. In a recent interview on Big Loon’s The Experience Podcast, the 27-year old star revealed that he now charges $300K-$350K for a feature.

“I don’t even be doing features no more,” he told Big Loon when asked about his hefty price for guest appearances. “[I charge] Like, $300,000…$350,000. But I ain’t been doing features lately.”

See Lil Baby attempting GloRilla’s dance below.