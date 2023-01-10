Meek Mill went viral over the weekend after he got caught in a heated exchange at a boxing match with another professional boxer. Meek apparently nearly got into it with Gary Russell Jr. but fortunately, things didn’t get to a point of violence.

“I almost fought a boxer telling him this fight not going 12 rounds I missed the big bomb,” Meek tweeted afterward. He also explained that he was respectful to everyone in the section.

Congratulations tankkk!!! I almost fought a boxer telling him this fight not going 12 rounds I missed the big bomb!!!! https://t.co/q5BHRZlWir — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2023

I have no business going back and forth that hard with a random person and we just talking about sports…so my apologies for wasting time for nothing! I had a few shots I know how to dodge those! Congrats Tank and boots!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2023

Wallo 267 was also seen in the viral footage. Some believed that the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host was ready to leap into the fight alongside Meek but he issued a statement revealing that wasn’t the case. Instead, he tried to de-escalate the situation.

“I would never do anything to hurt or see brothers get hurt. Didn’t touch or disrespect any of my brothers,” he told TheShadeRoom. He further explained that small arguments can transform into ugly situations. However, he wasn’t going to allow that to happen during a night of celebration.

“I know how powerful disagreements are where we come from. I will never let no bs go down & watch our brothers destroy their lives,” he said before encouraging everyone to remain mindful of the energy they put out into the world. “In we must understand, that we gotta be mindful about how our action can affect others businesses. People came to see a fight but a fight is BIG BUSINESS that involves a lot of people taking care of their family. We can never disrespect that business.”

Of course, Gillie Da King chimed in on Wallo’s comments during his morning Instagram posts from bed.

“Wallo went over there and started bitchin’,” Gillie said in response to people praising his cousin for trying to keep the peace. “He jumped right in between n***as like, ‘Hold up, brothas. We don’t want to do this, brothas. This is a celebration of Tank, brothas.'”

Over the years, Wallo became a prominent activist in his community who uses his platform to uplift the community.