Saturday (January 7) was an eventful night in the boxing world. An entertaining fight card, with undefeated Gervonta Davis fighting in the main event, took place in Washington, D.C.

Although, there was some commotion occurring within the crowd during the main event as well. Meek Mill was in attendance to support his friend, “Tank” Davis. Former WBC featherweight Gary Russell Jr was also there, sitting close to the Philadelphia rapper.

However, Russell was there in order to show support for Davis’ opponent, Hector Luis Garcia. Davis and the former champion have formerly beefed. As a result, it seems as though the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper and Russell are responsible for firing off some choice words for each other.

The two, along with their crews, subsequently stirred up an altercation. In the footage, the pair of attendees’ can be seen shoving each other and yelling at one another. One of the referees even had to pause the fight in the ring in order to address the commotion in the crowd. Thankfully, it didn’t escalate beyond a shoving and yelling match.

Meek has since taken to his Twitter account to defend himself. “I would never let no petty sh*t escalate to let somebody movie run …. I just walked away ..” says the Philadelphia native. He says, “I came to support tank and boots!!!!!! Good wins.”

“I was nice to everybody at that fight if you was there you saw! The blogs gone put up the aggressive part after I respond to something aggressive … everybody in that section seen my level of respect towards others… i just gotta step my response game up!” he continues afterwards.

Furthermore, Davis improves to 28-0, including 26 KOs, with the win. Do you think Meek could take Russell Jr in a fight? Comment your thoughts below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

