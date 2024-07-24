50 Cent Can't Get Enough Of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Video Outtake

50 sympathized with Cardi's terror.

50 Cent has a near universal approval rating as a social media presence. He regularly posts hilarious memes, trolls the likes of Diddy, and links up with artists he likes. 50 Cent and Cardi B are both New York legends, and we're happy to assure readers that there's no beef brewing between them. Instead, the G-Unit mogul dug up behind-the-scenes footage of Cardi B's breakout video "Bodak Yellow." The footage sees Cardi B very clearly freaked out by wild animal she interacts with, and 50 thinks it's hilarious.

50 Cent posted the footage on his Instagram. The quality is not top-notch, but Cardi B can clearly be seen trying to rap "Bodak Yellow." As anyone who's seen the official video can recall, Cardi is holding a leopard on a leash during one of the set-ups. It's a cool visual, but it's one that evidently stressed the rapper out. Cardi B raps a few bars before the leopard turns her way and hisses. The rapper is very clearly (and understandably) freaked out by the incident. "Okay, no, no, no," she tells someone off screen. "Come hold him." A man is then heard ordering someone to "take him" away from Cardi B.

50 Cent Admits He'd Be As Scared As Cardi B

Obviously, the rapper got through the shoot unscathed. Knowing this, 50 Cent found the footage to be absolutely side-splitting. "Yo this this sh*t had me crying," he wrote on Instagram. "Cardi said no come get him." The rapper had a good laugh, but he admitted that he would be just as freaked out to be close to a wild animal without protection. "Lol hahahahaha," he added. "I be scared of that sh*t too f*ck that." 50 Cent is no stranger to music video complications, either. In 2012, the rapper was hospitalized shortly after the release of the video for "Complicated."