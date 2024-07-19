50 Cent Mocks Opps After Ex-Detective Confirms There's "No Way" He Cooperated

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
50 Cent performs onstage during Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City.
"The facts always come out," according to 50 Cent.

Recently, 50 Cent took to Instagram to shut down anyone who's accused him of cooperating with authorities, with the help of retired detective Bill Courtney. Courtney, who dealt heavily with the New York hip-hop scene in the 90s and early 2000s, sat down with ITS AGTV for an interview earlier this week. At one point, Fif came up, prompting him to clarify.

“50 Cent never cooperated with anybody and I would know if he did. I had the whole music industry investigation business locked down. I knew everybody who was talking to everybody. There was no way he cooperated," Courtney explained. “An incident where he was stabbed or somebody was stabbed, maybe it was [Tony] Yayo, in the studio — he didn’t cooperate on that."

Bill Courtney Discusses 50 Cent

“And I find it funny that the guys who say he cooperated, namely the Gotti brothers [Irv and Chris], they did more st*pid things to bring heat on them and heat on everybody else, using two-way pagers to communicate with people when the information is so easy to get ahold of," he continued. “They did a lot of d*mb things and they messed with the wrong guy. He came back, he’s a fighter. And people gotta respect that. Even if they don’t like 50, he didn’t have any cops protecting him.”

50 Cent shared the clip, mentioning some of his most notable opps in his caption like Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond, and Damion “World” Hardy. “See the facts always come out," he wrote. "I wasn’t raised like that. I’m not in Preme, killer Rat a** jimmy, or World’s paper work. Oh yeah all roads lead to Sherevport.” What do you think of 50 Cent confirming that he never cooperated with authorities? What about him dissing Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond, and Damion “World” Hardy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

