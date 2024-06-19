Sleepy Hallow Gets Into Fight During New York Court Appearance: Watch

The rapper was forcibly held back.

Sleepy Hallow courts controversy wherever he goes. The rapper was arrested on a 140-count indictment in 2023, and subsequently released on bail. He's still awaiting a proper trial, which is why he was due for a court appearance on June 18. Unfortunately, the standard operating procedure was thrown out of the window when Hallow got into a physical altercation with an unidentified man. The rapper fought with the man in front of several stunned onlookers. One of them even captured the incident on camera.

In the video, Sleepy Hallow can be seen attacking a man who'd already fallen to the floor. Courtroom security tries to pull the rapper off the man, but he gets an extra kick in before being restrained. The incident grew even more chaotic, however, as Hallow's resistance led to several officers falling to the ground themselves. A second video appears to capture the aftermath of the fight, as Sleepy Hallow is seen wearing handcuffs and behaving noticeably more calm. The voice of a shocked onlooker can be heard saying: "This is the stupidest sh*t I seen in my life." It's unclear what the legal repercussions for Sleepy Hallow's behavior will be.

Sleepy Hallow Was Handcuffed Following The Incident

Hallow has become more known for his public antics than his music in recent months. The NY rapper made a highly-publicized appearance at Donald Trump's presidential rally in May alongside Sheff G. Sheff G did most of the talking, but Sleepy Hallow made it clear that he was a fan of Trump when he stepped to the microphone and uttered the President's slogan: "Make American great again," to an excited crowd.