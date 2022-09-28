Vory isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The singer’s run in the past year saw him appear alongside Kanye West on Donda and its sequel. The release of his self-titled project cemented him as a one-of-one but he has more in store before 2022 comes to a close.

This morning, the rapper unveiled his latest single, “Family Power Respect.” His honeyed vocals meets hazy production for a brief, boastful cut that’s currently only available on his Soundcloud. The singer’s rap-sing approach carefully weaves through the production, detailing the loyalty within his circle.

In addition to his solo work, Vory graced DJ Khaled’s God Did this fall on the closing track, “Grateful.”

Vory’s clearly busy these days. We’re excited to see what hehas in store for the remainder of the year.

Check out “Family Power Respect” below.

Quotable Lyrics

This shit heavy on my heart

I’m just trying to end it with the same n***as I started with

You know, I’m too legit

Paranoid, got me riding around with that tool and shit