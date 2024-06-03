Bandman Kevo Draws Fan Backlash For His Latest Billionaire-Inspired Tattoos

BYGabriel Bras Nevares382 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Milken Institute's Global Conference Held In Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 6: Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. The 27th annual global conference explores various topics, from the rise of generative AI to electric vehicle trends and features participants, soccer star David Beckham and actor Ashton Kutcher. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
A lot of folks wondered why on Earth Bandman Kevo would want to shout out Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and more rich white guys.

Bandman Kevo previously drew the Internet's attention for his leg tattoos of various controversial celebrities, but these new ones take the cake. Moreover, they were so bizarre that fans mostly ignored one of an arm seemingly choking a girl, which is saying something if that's the overlooked part of it. Specifically, he got tattoos of various billionaires' faces, namely of Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, and Jeff Bezos. A lot of folks in the replies threads of the Twitter post down below questioned why the rapper would want a bunch of rich white guys plastered on one of his legs, along with some other criticisms and wild reactions.

Furthermore, Bandman Kevo is unfortunately dealing with a lot in his life right now apart from the social media antics that folks are reacting to. Back in April of this year, he revealed that his 15-year-old son Kevian was shot and killed in Michigan, a tragedy that no father or son should have to grapple with. This took many fans by surprise, who quickly outpoured their support and condolences online. Since then, the Chicago MC has continued to keep his career going and honor Kevian's memory, and we send him our best wishes on his path of grief.

Read More: Bandman Kevo Wants A “Big Check” For Inspiring Men To Get Lipo

Bandman Kevo's New Tattoos: See Replies For Reactions

This comes as a heavy contrast to a lot of Bandman Kevo's other behaviors and headlines in recent years, including some rap beef. Last year, he got into it with Jackboy, as they both accused each other of getting plastic surgery procedures in both trolling and serious manners. As for Kevo, he's been quite open with his experiences with this matter, so the jabs didn't seem to affect him as much. It was a bit of a wild back-and-forth, and one that is not as rare in the current rap world as you might think.

Meanwhile, Bandman Kevo also took aim at Gunna last year, piling snitching accusations on top of his claim that Wunna scammed him over a collab. That situation never really cleared up, so it remains in the rumor mill as of writing this article. Maybe Kevo will get some more tattoos of famous figures in the near future, whether it's within hip-hop or outside of it. All we can hope for in terms of the reception is that he chooses his tributes a little more wisely.

Read More: Bandman Kevo Fined In Jamaica For Dangerous Driving

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
hnhhMusicBandman Kevo Tattoos Kobe Bryant & Kanye West’s Face On His Leg3.6K
HNHH-plaincoverMusicBandman Kevo Got Body Done Because Women Were Cheating On Him10.6K
HNHHMusicBandman Kevo Reveals His 15-Year-Old Son Was Shot And Killed2.1K
hnhhMusicBandman Kevo Gets "White Lives Matter" Tattoo3.8K