Bandman Kevo Reveals His 15-Year-Old Son Was Shot And Killed

The heartbreaking news was shared on social media.

Bandman Kevo revealed some devastating news over the weekend. The artist and entrepreneur took to his Instagram story where he stated that his son Kevian had passed away at the age of 15. Furthermore, he shared a new story that revealed his son was the victim of gun violence. The alleged incident went down in Michigan. Overall, it is an incredibly sad story, and one that has become all too common these days. Gun violence is a massive problem in the United States, and nothing has seemingly been done to try and solve it.

While taking to Twitter, Kevo wrote "RIP Kevian" with two angel emojis. Following this announcement, Kevo received a ton of support from fans. However, some were not happy with his reactions on Instagram. For instance, one person on Twitter noted that Kevo had posted a video of him flexing, shortly after the announcement of his son's passing. This allegedly flex video was promptly deleted from his page.

Bandman Kevo Speaks

Kevo recently stated that he was trying to get a hold of Kevian's mother, but he hasn't been able to. Needless to say, this is a very sad situation. It comes amidst Kevo's opening of a new school. The Finesse God Scam School was a venture to help people recognize common scams. It is most definitely a unique idea, and it is one that is supposedly going to make him $10 million. However, we imagine all of his focus will be on his family during this time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bandman Kevo during this incredibly difficult time. We cannot imagine the pain of losing a child at such a young age. Hopefully, he will be able to find peace during this time, while the perpetrators are brought to justice. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

